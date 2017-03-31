Boise mayor: Stay away from Boise River, Greenbelt

The Boise River Greenbelt is closed due to flooding in numerous spots. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - As Boise River flood concerns mount, Boise Mayor David Bieter made a plea to residents on Friday: Stay away from the river and the Greenbelt.

As the river continues to flow at record levels and forcing the closure of multiple sections of the Greenbelt, Bieter declared a state of local emergency on Friday.

The historic snowpack left by the extreme winter has water managers releasing more and more water out of the reservoirs that feed the river. The river is flowing at more than 8,000 cfs, making conditions very dangerous for people and pets.

That danger, in part, prompted officials to issue a Dangerous River Condition warning for the river this week.

Boise officials said these conditions are expected to continue into June, at least.

“It is unprecedented to have river flows so high for so long, which makes our situation very unpredictable,” Mayor Bieter said. “We are already beginning to see significant bank erosion in many areas and we are concerned that unforeseen hazards may begin popping up. So please, stay away from the river and the Greenbelt altogether.”

Boise public safety officials are also reminding people that they could be held responsible for the costs of rescuing them from the river.

“River rescues are very difficult and dangerous under current circumstances,” said Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan. “While no one ever intends to get in trouble on the river, people should remember that first responders put their own lives at risk during a rescue. And under these conditions those dangers are very high.”

Officials said there's no large-scale threat to public and safety right now, and that the declaration will allow the city to move quickly to acquire resources if the situation worsens.

The declaration is set to expire in seven days, but the Boise City Council is set to ratify and extend it indefinitely during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Up-to-date flood information can be found on the Ada County Emergency Management website.

