Boise man makes feeding homeless his life's mission

Max Mohammadi delivers meals to Boise's homeless community. The former Boise restaurant owner has made it his life's mission to help those in need. (Photo: Natalie Shaver / KTVB)

BOISE - During the holiday season a lot of people like to give back to those in need. But for former restaurateur Max Mohammadi, it's a year-round mission to help the homeless.

"The heart of Max in this community is what keeps us going," said Walt, a member of Boise's homeless community.

For Mohammadi, it's all about giving a hand-up, not a hand-out.

“They're good people down here. They just lost their ways,” he said. “They’re just trying to find their way home."

Six days a week. Mohammadi stops by local restaurants to pick up left overs that aren’t going to be served, and delivers the food to those in need.

"The food that they literally serve their regular customers,” he said. “We end up taking whatever is not used or sometimes they make fresh just for us if they don't have a whole lot."

Feeding the homeless is something Mohammadi has been doing for years. He used to own Cazba, a restaurant in downtown Boise, and said he never turned away someone who needed a meal. He even held an annual Thanksgiving feed for the homeless community.

"[Max was] our neighbor a couple doors down,” Charles Alpers, the owner of Zeppole Bakery on 8th Street, said. “We started talking and found out that Max did a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and we wanted to find out how we could participate… We always over-produce on our breads so that we don't run out, and he said ‘Boy, we'd love to take the leftover bread.’"

It soon turned into a community event with hundreds of people and businesses volunteering their time and donating to the Thanksgiving meal.

Cazba closed nearly three years ago, and with it, the annual Thanksgiving feed. But that hasn’t stopped Mohammadi's mission to feed the hungry.

"Now Max comes by our store every day at closing and gets all of our leftover sandwiches and pastries and anything that we can donate at the end of the day so it doesn't go to waste," Alpers said.

"That's why I love Boise,” Mohammadi said. “We raise our community to a higher level. That's what it's all about."

Copyright 2016 KTVB