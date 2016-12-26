Plowing and treating snow-packed roads in Ada County

Albion Street on Boise Bench (Photo: Morgan Boydston/KTVB)

BOISE -- Roads all over the area are packed with snow, and you may be wondering: will they ever get better?

With that storm coming through on Tuesday, it looks like the snow is here to stay. We have been hearing from many of you on social media about how difficult it's been to get in and out of your driveway and your neighborhood.

People who live on Albion Sreet on the Boise Bench say they're lucky that their street was recently plowed. The road looks a lot better than most streets in your neighborhood might look, but that doesn't mean sidewalks and driveways get treated.

KTVB's Morgan Boydston and Mary Kienzle met one man on Monday who makes that burden lighter for his neighbors.

"I do it just to be a nice guy," Gary Makovsky said as he sat on his 4 Wheeler snow plow. "I figure as long as I got this I just help everybody out."

And his neighbors are very thankful for that.

"[Gary is] an amazing man. He's lived here for many years," one neighbor who lives several houses down, Marie Dewey, said.

For the last few decades, Makovsky has been plowing up and down, along sidewalks and driveways on his street - from Orchard Sreet to Roosevelt Street - and on the side streets off Albion Street.

Nicole DuBois, public information specialist with Ada County Highway District, says they don't plow those side streets because they're residential roads - much like the ones most people live on.

DuBois says the highway district tries to plow and treat most collector roads - streets that connect main roads to residential roads - with a sand/salt combination during and after snow falls.

But in Makovsky's neighborhood, there are a lot of older people that can't drive on their street or shovel their driveways and sidewalks.

"They just can't afford to get out and can't afford to shovel," Makovsky added.

He helps all his neighbors every time a storm hits - sometimes even two to three times a day - and helps kids who go to school on Albion Street and those folks who attend The Arc - a program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It's got to be done, people [have] to walk on the sidewalk," Makovsky said.

ACHD tells KTVB they don't have the resources to treat residential roads, however, school zones are usually the exception. ACHD has a priority system to ensure that the most-used and critical roads get attention first. Their priorities for anti-icing, sanding, salting and plowing are as follows:

- Arterial and collector roads

- Major intersections

- Overpasses and bridges

- Railroad crossings

- Areas around hospitals and fire stations

- School and railroad crossings

- Streets with grades over 6 percent

The highway district's website says this about residential streets:

"Although residential streets are important, they have lower speeds and lower traffic volumes. Given the amount of personnel and equipment available, ACHD must focus its response to yield the biggest benefit. Snow will melt off by the time district crews could practically get onto neighborhood streets."

DuBois told KTVB on Monday taht crews worked for about 12 hours treating stop sign intersections that connect smaller streets to main streets. She says crews will start pre-treating high-traffic roads with magnesium chloride around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the storm.

