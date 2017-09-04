Boise man killed, pilot hurt in small plane crash

Plane crash (Photo: Valley County Sheriff's Office)

CASCADE -- One man was killed and another injured when a small airplane crashed in Cascade Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 10:38 a.m. in a remote area near the Sulfur Creek Air Strip.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office says the pilot, 54-year-old Andrew D. Akin of Griffin, Georgia, told dispatchers his plane had stalled out and he had been forced to crash-land.

Akin said he was injured, and needed medical help. He also told the sheriff's office that his only passenger, 50-year-old David R. Henderson of Boise, was killed in the crash.

Sheriff's officials began working to find the wreckage and the injured man, pinging his cell phone to get a general location. A LifeFlight was then dispatched to see if they could reach the pilot.

After several more pings of the man's cellphone, however, his location was less clear. At 11:30 a.m., the United States Air Force contacted the sheriff's office with GPS information for the plane's emergency radiobeacon. The pilot also called dispatch again, and was able to describe where he was.

After determining that the LifeFlight helicopter would not be able to rescue the pilot, the sheriff's office called in Two Bear Air out of Flathead County, Montana, while the LifeFlight and its crew waited at Sulfur Creek Air Strip.

The sheriff's office also reached out to the Boise National Forest Dispatch Center, which was coordinating the fight against the Bearskin Fire.

A crew in a Forest Service helicopter spotted the wrecked plane at 1:20 p.m., and dropped a first-aid kit down to the pilot.

A little more than an hour later, Two Bear Air, lowered a rescue specialist down to the crash site to get the injured man. He was taken to the Cascade Airport, then flown to a local hospital by LifeFlight.

Henderson's body was recovered from the wrecked plane. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will investigate the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the 2 men involved in this crash," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.



