Trailer fire (Photo: Boise Fire)

BOISE -- A trailer home in Boise was badly damaged in a fire overnight.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said the fire was reported at 2:36 a.m. at 2326 North 36th Street.

Fire investigators determined the home caught fire after a portable barbecue grill on the front patio was left too near furniture. Flames spread to the furniture, then ignited the trailer.

The man inside the home escaped by jumping out the bathroom window. He tried to extinguish the fire on his own, but was unsuccessful, Jackson said.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames, but not before the home was badly scorched. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The resident is being assisted by the Boise Burnout Fund and the Red Cross.



