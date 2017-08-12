Boise man dies in rafting accident

Payette River (file image) (Photo: KTVB)

A Boise man has died in a boating accident on the Payette River.

Sgt. David Anthony of the Boise Co. Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that William Navarro and his girlfriend, Heidi Landa, were floating down the river in a catamaran-style raft shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night near Chief Parrish, between Horseshoe Bend and Banks.

When they hit the rapids, Anthony said, Navarro fell out of the raft.

Navarro and Landa were both wearing life jackets. However, Navarro took his life jacket off after having difficulties in trying to get back onto the raft, Anthony said.

Landa tried to help Navarro, but he went under after they came up on another set of rapids.

The Horseshoe Bend Fire Department’s water rescue team found Navarro near Beehive Bend. He was unconscious and not breathing.

© 2017 KTVB-TV