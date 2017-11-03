KTVB
Boise man dies in Owyhee County plane crash

KTVB , KTVB 6:19 PM. MDT November 03, 2017

OWYHEE COUNTY - A Boise pilot died Friday in a plane crash in Owyhee County, sheriff's officials said.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Dean Hilde was flying a personal aircraft in the Combination area of the county - southeast of the Jordan and Pleasant Valley area - when he apparently encountered tough, windy conditions.

The plane was forced into a hillside. 

Hilde was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 42-year-old Gerald Bublitz of Boise, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

