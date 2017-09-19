Boise man dies in crash with sign on I-84

BOISE -- A Boise man was killed Monday night when he crashed into a traffic control sign along Interstate 84.
Idaho State Police say 34-year-old Ryan Devisser was headed east on I-84 when he drove off the right edge of the roadway, slamming into the sign near the Cloverdale overpass.
Devisser was not wearing a seatbelt. He died from his injuries at the scene.
The crash blocked the two right lanes of eastbound I-84 for three-and-a-half hours.
The wreck remains under investigation.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs