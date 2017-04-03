KTVB
Boise man, 25, hurt in motorcycle wreck

KTVB , KTVB 2:09 PM. MDT April 03, 2017

MERIDIAN -- A 25-year-old Boise man was hospitalized Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on I-84.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. near the Meridian Road ramp.

According to Idaho State Police, Jacob Thurber was riding a 2005 Honda motorcycle when he switched lanes, rear-ending a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze in the right lane.

Thurber was taken by ambulance to  Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police say he was wearing a helmet when the wreck happened. He was listed in fair condition Monday afternoon.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 31-year-old Loretta Drake of Nampa, was wearing her seatbelt and wasn't hurt.

One lane was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated.
 

