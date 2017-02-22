Boise K9 featured in National Geographic book

Boise Police K9 Officer Scout is featured in a new National Geographic book. (Photo: BPD)

BOISE - A Boise Police officer and one of their service dogs have some exciting news!

Officer Lance Nickerson and "Scout" were recently featured in a National Geographic book titled "Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism, and the Devotion of Dogs."

It includes stories about dedicated working dogs who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The author of the book, Rebecca Ascher-Walsh, reached out to the Boise Police Department almost a year ago to interview Officer Nickerson and Boise Police Chief Bill Bones about Scout.

Nickerson said the police department rescued Scout from the pound and sent him to live at the prison for a few months where he learned obedience and a handful of tricks.

"So that's really his job right now is to do a bunch of tricks for people and it kind of makes their day,” said Nickerson. “Like I said, when I bring him into a school, the entire classroom is just focused on him. Retirement homes are even better, because it really brings a crowd of people from the retirement homes out to see him do his thing. And the therapy side with it at the hospitals and you know going to court with the little kids, it's very rewarding."

From classrooms to courtrooms, nursing homes to the streets of downtown Boise, Scout is always willing to help out whomever and wherever he can.

