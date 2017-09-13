Boise joins Bike Index to combat theft

Bikes parked in downtown Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Boise police are urging bicyclists to sign up for a new Bike Index.

One bike is stolen each day, on average, in Boise.

The idea of the Bike Index is to increase the chances of getting a stolen bike back.

Boise police have had a city bicycle registry for more than 20 years.

The new Bike Index was set up by cycling enthusiasts. Advantages over the old registry include the ability to upload pictures of your bike, and details about it, to a database that officers and other cyclists can see from anywhere.

And you can use the index to notify other people that your bike has been stolen.

"The more pictures and more stuff they can give us to identify their bike, the better we can assist them in getting their bike back," said Sgt. Craig Nixon with the Boise Police bike unit.

Boise police will be at Boise State University from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday before the Bronco football game to sign people up for the Bike Index.

You can go to the bike corral, park your bike for free, and staff will help you put your bike on the index.

You can also sign up through the Boise Police website.

To prevent your bike from getting stolen, Nixon recommends securing your bike with a U-lock, and keeping it in a place where you can keep an eye on it.

