Boise Jewish community embraces joy, not fear, on Passover

Chabad Jewish Center in Boise (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - On Monday at sundown an estimated 2,000 people in the Boise area will observe Passover. The celebration comes at a time when Jewish centers have become targets of threats.

Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz is the director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise. He said even when something troubling happens in the world, like the church attacks in Egypt on Palm Sunday, it is a time for reflection and not fear.

"When we look at tragedy and challenges in life it's a time for us to reflect and say, hey, what does this mean to me and my life? How can I be a better person and a better citizen of the world?" Lifshitz said.

Passover marks the exodus of the Jewish people from ancient Egypt over 3,300 years ago. Rabbi Lifshitz said it is a tradition the religion has observed for many generations and is a joyous time.

Most Jewish people will celebrate Passover at home, but some will do it at their local place of worship.

