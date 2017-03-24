Boise Hawks owners bank on pro soccer, downtown stadium

Basque Soccer Friendly match between Athletic Bilbao and Club Tijuana in 2015 (Photo: Lisa Chavez / KTVB)

BOISE - The Basque Soccer Friendly match between Athletic Bilbao and Club Tijuana in 2015 was the first international soccer match in Idaho.

The owners of the Boise Hawks minor league baseball team expect to add a second-tier men’s professional soccer team to their portfolio, and to have both teams play in a 5,000- to 7,500-seat stadium they propose to build in downtown Boise.

Atlanta-based Agon Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Hawks, anticipates announcing soon that it will acquire the former Kmart building at Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Road that is now occupied by the St. Luke’s Business Center, said Jeff Eiseman, Agon’s president and partner.

Eiseman is trying to assemble a 15- to 20-acre checkerboard of properties in the area generally bounded by Americana Boulevard, Shoreline Drive, Spa Street and 14th Street. Eiseman envisions a mixed-use development with office, retail and residential, all anchored by the stadium.

The St. Luke’s Health System-owned Kmart building amounts to 6.44 acres with a 93,940-square-foot building constructed in 1966. The property is assessed at $10.48 million, according to Ada County Assessor records.

Eiseman believes he is near to acquiring the St. Luke’s property, while St. Luke’s refers only to a Feb. 10 prepared statement that acknowledges a desire to consolidate employees at the downtown Boise medical center but does not specifically address selling the Americana property to Agon Sports.

“St. Luke’s is considering vacating Shoreline and bringing those employees closer to our flagship downtown Boise hospital,” according to the St. Luke’s statement. “St. Luke’s has been negotiating appropriately with multiple developers and parties to reach the best agreement.”

