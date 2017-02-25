Boise girl sells hot cocoa, donates money

6-year-old Taegan Wardle makes hot cocoa to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

BOISE - 6-year-old Taegan Wardle had a pretty busy afternoon on Saturday.

"I was doing a fundraiser for cancer," said Taegan. "I feel good that I'm doing this."

She was pouring hot cocoa, dropping in marshmallows one by one, and don't forget adding a splash of cream. It was all for a good cause.

"I feel bad for the people that have cancer," said Taegan.

Taegan's mom Cara says it all started when she heard about 3-year-old Addie Abernathy and her cancer diagnosis in December.

"Addie's brother goes to the same school as my cousins do," Taegan said.

So she used a Christmas gift to give back.

"She decided to spend her Christmas money from her grandma to purchase a 'Hope for Addie' sweatshirt," said Cara.

It was a gift that kept giving.

"And then she had a little bit of money leftover so then she wanted to donate all of that to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," Cara said.

Cara says Taegan's hope to help others didn't stop there.

"It makes me feel happy because we're kind of helping two people at once," said Kannon, Taegan's 9-year-old brother. "We're helping people with cancer and we're kind of helping them giving them hot chocolate."

Cara says when it comes to support in the community, it's been amazing to see everyone come together.

"We all have their back here," Cara said. "The whole community, all the people that they don't even realize that they've touched, we're all here supporting them."

One cup, one marshmallow, one dollar at a time.

In the two hours that Taegan's stand was open, she raised more than $180. Cara says that money will go directly to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

