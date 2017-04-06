Boise, Garden City Greenbelt closures shut down most of pathway

MAP: Boise Mayor David Bieter and Garden City Mayor John Evans today ordered the closure of most of the Greenbelt bike and pedestrian path due to dangerous flood conditions on the Boise River. (Photo: City of Boise)

BOISE - After the entire section of the Boise River Greenbelt was closed Wednesday in Eagle because of dangerous Boise River conditions, another major closure was announced Thursday.

Boise Mayor David Bieter and Garden City Mayor John Evans announced most of the Greenbelt in their cities will close Thursday evening.

The closures will take effect at 6 p.m.

The new closures will leave only about 11 miles of the Greenbelt open through Ada County.

Continuing high and fast river flows have been taking their toll on the heavily used pathway for weeks as water managers deal with melting from the record snowpack into local reservoirs.

RELATED: 'Dangerous Condition' in effect for Boise River

Before Thursday’s announcement, closures of sections of the Greenbelt had been mounting and erosion has been a concern. Several trees along the river and Greenbelt have been uprooted in recent days, officials said.

Conditions are so alarming that the Plantation Island Bridge had to be removed on Tuesday because there were concerns that the bridge would fall into the river.

Officials said the closures restrict access to low-lying areas of the Greenbelt impacted by floodwaters, and it will last until the dangerous conditions subside. The high flows, however, are expected to continue into June – at least.

“We know that Boiseans love their Greenbelt, so this decision was not made lightly,” Mayor Bieter said. “However, such dangerous and unpredictable conditions along the Boise River are unprecedented and we are deeply concerned about our residents’ safety. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel we must restrict access to these areas where dangerous conditions exist and where unexpected dangers could arise.”

The sections of the Greenbelt that remain open – including the section managed by the Ada County Parks and Waterways Department between Warm Springs Golf Course and Lucky Peak Dam – aren’t expected to be impacted by the flooding.

RELATED: Ada County prepares for flooding as Boise River rises

In addition to public safety, Thursday’s closures are also intended to protect first responders who are called for river rescues. Officials remind people that they could be held responsible for the costs of those rescues, as per Boise city code.

“These are very dangerous conditions for anyone who finds themselves in the river, including first responders,” Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan said. “No one, no matter how strong of a swimmer, would be able to last long in the current and temperatures we’re seeing in the river right now. We ask all residents to respect this closure to prevent any tragedies.”

Officials said barricades and signs will be in place to warn people what's closed, and that Boise police, Parks and Recreation staff and Greenbelt volunteers are prepared to warn and educate residents about dangerous conditions and the closures.

Violating the closures in Boise could result in a misdemeanor citation and a fine.

© 2017 KTVB-TV