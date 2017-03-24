Boise Flower & Garden Show preview

The Boise Flower & Garden Show is being held this weekend at the Boise Centre.

BOISE - You know it’s officially spring when the Boise Flower and Garden Show comes to town, and it runs this weekend, Friday through Sunday at the Boise Centre downtown.

You’ll be able to walk through flower gardens and beautiful landscape displays, buy gardening products, and get ideas from dozens of displays and experts to get your growing season off to a great start.

Our garden master Jim Duthie will be there live on Saturday morning, but today he gives us a look at some of the things you can see when you go.

Spring has finally arrived in Idaho. The days are getting longer and warmer, the grass is turning green, buds are swelling on the trees, and spring flowers are starting to bloom.

But if you really want to get your spring gardening projects off to a quick start, the 21st annual Boise Flower and Garden show will give you all the ideas and advice that you need. This year, new companies and new products, and as always, great ideas and expert advice.

As you enter the lobby of the Boise Centre, you’ll be greeted by spectacular flower gardens, with bright, colorful blossoms, as well as a judged flower show.

There will also be whimsical displays and examples of fun and creative patios and outdoor living spaces, all to get your imagination stirred up on how you can transform your own backyard into an outdoor getaway.

Thinking of building a new patio, or remodeling your existing one? Local contractors and garden supply stores can show you how to do it, from incorporating fun and soothing water fountains,

To incorporating fire pits, where you can gather with friends and family on those cool evenings after the sun goes down?

Perhaps you’d like to create a more exotic look, like this interesting rock garden, filled with native plants from the Idaho landscape,

Or the classical design of a Mediterranean villa, complete with columns and terra cotta sculpture. They’ll even have the latest in outdoor furniture designs.

Step inside the main hall and you’ll find dozens of eye-catching displays that will turn any thumb green with envy, with a myriad of colorful spring flowers. And while time might be running out to plant tulips and daffodils,

There are many other flowering bulbs that you can buy and plant now that will provide beautiful blooms through the upcoming summer.

Learn how to create unique container gardens and flower beds to add a splash of color to your home landscape.

There are also seminars and workshops on all kinds of garden topics, including flower arranging.

Decorate your garden and other outdoor living spaces with interesting artwork and other garden décor, along with vintage items, garden gadgets and tools, and even jewelry.

Several local growers are on hand to display and sell seeds for your flower or vegetable gardens. Some even have whimsical names like “lipstick on a pig.” The seeds are freshly packaged and guaranteed to grow.

If you’re into growing your own food, and want to get an early start, there are lots of ideas for you do-it-yourself-ers, as well as finished products for sale, such as these handy cold frames. They’ll protect tender plants from chilly spring weather, until the warmer days of summer arrive, and then they’ll extend your growing season later into the fall.

A popular hobby these days is raising your own backyard chickens. Experts will give you all the information you need to get started.

Finally, if indoor gardening is more to your liking, learn how to assemble micro-gardens. Miniature plants will create the perfect setting for gnomes and fairies.

Take a few minutes to stroll through the bonsai display. Bonsai is the art of growing miniature trees and shrubs. You’ll be amazed at the beauty and assortment of bonsai creations, some older than you are. You can find out how to learn the art of bonsai yourself.

Next door, the orchid society puts on a show with some of the most unique and beautiful flowers on the planet. They’ll also help you get started, if you want to become an orchid grower yourself.

There’s something for every gardener, or gardener wanna-be, at the boise flower and garden show. I hope to see you there.

The Boise Flower and Garden show is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boise Centre. Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth ages 12 to 17, and children under 12 are free.

© 2017 KTVB-TV