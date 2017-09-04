Boise Fire rescues dog from septic basin

Dog rescue (Photo: Boise Fire)

BOISE -- A dog survived a plunge into an open septic basin Sunday, thanks to Boise firefighters.

Boise Fire responded after someone spotted the pet trapped in the ten foot deep pit, and called authorities.

Firefighters say the basin was covered with temporary boards, and the dog had fallen through. Most of the waste had already been pumped out.

The dog wasn't hurt, and "seemed thankful for the rescue," Boise Fire noted.

© 2017 KTVB-TV