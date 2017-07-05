BOISE - Boise Fire Department officials say fireworks are likely the cause of an early morning apartment fire at the Edgewater Apartments off State Street in Boise.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the complex shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was visible from the third floor of a building.

One person suffered smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say three units were heavily damaged and three others were also effected.

The Boise fire burnout fund is helping displaced families.

Firefighters on scene at an active apartment fire off State Street in Boise. Huge flames coming from third floor pic.twitter.com/OfZKdjeMjg — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) July 5, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV