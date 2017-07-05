KTVB
Residents escape 3-alarm apartment fire

KTVB 5:52 AM. MDT July 05, 2017

BOISE - Boise Fire Department officials say fireworks are likely the cause of an early morning apartment fire at the Edgewater Apartments off State Street in Boise.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the complex shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was visible from the third floor of a building.

One person suffered smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say three units were heavily damaged and three others were also effected.

The Boise fire burnout fund is helping displaced families.

 

