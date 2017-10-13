Boise Fire hosts 10th annual pumpkin patch Saturday

The pumpkin patch will be open to the public Saturday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A fun fall event for the whole family is being held in Boise Saturday.

Boise Fire Station Number 10 will hold their tenth annual pumpkin patch event!

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire station at 12065 West McMillan Road in the back parking lot.

Activities and pumpkins are free with your donation to Operation Warm, the Coats for Kids Foundation.

Boise senior firefighter and event organizer Travis Schlabs says it takes all year to grow the pumpkins, and right now around 4,000 pumpkins are available for you to choose and carve.

Kids can also enjoy a dog bounce house, straw maze, or go for a ride on a mini train, as well as learn about fire safety and prevention.

"I think it's a great for kids and families to hang out, chat with us, get to see what firemen do, have a good time,” said Schlabs. “And then also the fire prevention aspect, teach kids about fire safety, as well as to raise money for a good cause. Get kids in need with a warm coat this winter."

Schlabs says though this will be the last year for the pumpkin patch because they've outgrown the location and want to end on a high note.

