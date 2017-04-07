Boise Fire Department breaks ground on new training facility

BOISE - The Boise Fire Department is closer to having a place of its own for training firefighters on live fires.

The new training facility will be off Joplin Road, where Mayor David Bieter joined the fire department for a groundbreaking Friday.

In 14 months, the area will house a new fire training facility, which includes a five-story tower that has different real-life scenarios.

The first floor will resemble a hotel lobby, the second a mall, and the other floors will look like office cubicles, and hotel and apartment layouts.

Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan says it’s been a long road to get here, after a bond proposal to build the facility initially failed by 600 votes, then passed in 2014.

Doan looks at this as an investment in our firefighters from the community, a place where the department can hone their skills through real-life training.

“We already have one of the best fire fighter departments in the West, but this is going to be a game changer in that they can come down and do live fire training on a constant basis," said Doan. "Right now, we have to wait for a facility or house to be donated and it doesn’t come up very often where we can do some live fire training. Sometimes our recruits will hit the lines without even having live training, this will allow us to train and be in a safe environment for our firefighters.”

The facility will also have a space for technical rescue team and two classrooms.

Doan says the space will also be shared with the Eagle and Meridian departments, as they often respond to calls together.

