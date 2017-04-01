Boise Farmers Market has season opener

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Sunshine helped bring out a crowd Saturday for the season opener of the Boise Farmers Market.

About 60 vendors were selling items such as meats, produce, plants, baked goods, eggs, raw milk, cheese, and jams and jellies.

Director Karen Ellis says this past winter has made for an interesting start to the farmers market season. Because of saturated soil, many of the produce vendors will join the market later this spring.

"We are kind of working to help get a sustainable food system for our community," Ellis said. "Shopping local helps the local farmers and it helps the local agricultural industry, and we are just excited to have our shoppers back."

The Boise Farmers Market will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the last Saturday before Christmas.

The market is located at 10th and Grove streets until October, when it will move to an indoor location.

