Boise entrepreneur donates $20,000 to replace stolen wheelchair

Ryan DeLuca (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE -- A local entrepreneur stepped up to help a Meridian man after his custom wheelchair was stolen at a Boise State football game Friday.

Nathan Ogden said he had left the chair parked at the top of Section 8 in the Albertsons Stadium during the Boise State-Virginia game when it was apparently snatched.

Ogden took to social media to ask for its return, and organized more than 150 people to comb along the Greenbelt Monday evening, in case the thieves had abandoned the wheelchair in a Dumpster or along a path.

When the search came up empty, Ogden and his supporters turned to GoFundMe, hoping to raise enough to replace the custom device.

That's when Boise businessman Ryan DeLuca stepped in. DeLuca - who founded Bodybuilding.com before starting up Black Box VR in 2016 - donated $20,000 to Ogden's GoFundMe, more than meeting his fundraising goal.

Ogden says that all the money left over after he purchases the new chair will go toward Chair the Hope, which helps provide wheelchairs to children and adults in need all over the world.

