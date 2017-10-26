Boise duo green-lighted for new HGTV series 'Restoring Idaho'

Photo: Timber and Love

BOISE - They've been known as the "Boise Boys," but as these locals step into the national spotlight they are also stepping into a new name.

In May Boise's Timber and Love businessmen Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell called their style "Idaho-Mod" - Idaho warmth mixed with modern touches - in a pilot episode on HGTV featuring their unique styles in restoring homes.

Turns out that pilot episode was just the start of their adventure as they now are filming the first season of their new show for HGTV called "Restoring Idaho."

With Robertson as the contractor and Caldwell as the designer, the six-episode series is slated to premiere in March 2018.

In a Facebook post Thursday the Restoring Idaho stars say they are excited and humbled for the chance to take on this new challenge.

Caldwell grew up in Boise and was a musician before trying his hand at buying, renovating and selling houses.

Robertson was born in Texas, but uprooted his family in the real estate crisis of 2008 at the height of his construction business to move to Idaho.

