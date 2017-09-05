Boise DMV office moving to new location

People wait at the Ada County DMV office in Boise. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE - The Ada County Department of Motor Vehicles is setting up shop in a new, larger location, the county announced on Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 11, Boise residents will need to go to the new location at 8655 West Franklin Road for all vehicle registration and title needs.

Driver's licenses, instruction permits and identification cards are handled by the sheriff's office, and will continue to be issued through the current location at 400 North Benjamin Lane. Officials say the space vacated by DMV will allow for more work stations, more employees and more parking to better serve the public.

Ada County commissioners and the Assessor's Office made the decision to move to the new location.

“With the increasing population of Ada County and our undying effort to provide superior public service, we’ve found it necessary to expand our operation and move down the street where access will be quick and convenient,” Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade said in a statement.

Officials say the addition of office space and more employees will help reduce wait times.

The Benjamin Lane DMV office will close on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. and reopen at its new location on Franklin Road on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

