Boise compost collection starts soon; Here's what to expect

Boise's new compost cart will feature a green lid with images on top that help residents remember what can and can’t be composted. (Photo: Boise Public Works Department)

BOISE - Most Boise residents will receive another curbside bin this summer as the city's new compost program gets under way.

The new cart, which is the same size as the current trash and recycling bins, will feature a green lid and will be designated for biodegradable items like leaves, grass clippings, fruits, vegetables, coffee grounds and more.

Because of the added bin, the city says most residents will see their bill increase by $3.40 per month.

PREVIOUS: Boise set to launch composting program this summer

Throughout the month of March, residents can customize their collection services, view their estimated rate and adjust the size and number of compost, recycling and trash carts.

The city's Public Works Department says residents can opt out of the compost service or receive a home composting waiver if they choose.

The selections can be made online here, or by calling (208) 345-1266.

A recent study by Ada County determined that over 45 percent of material sent to the landfill by Boise households was compostable. Officials say the service will reduce waste, extend landfill life and give the city more control over long-term resource management costs.

Finished compost will be available at no cost to participating customers, and will be also be used on city-owned facilities such as golf courses and parks.

The proposed program met with some opposition last spring when the city held a meeting to gather public input on the plan.

Delivery of the carts will begin in June.

(© 2017 KTVB)