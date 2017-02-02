Boise coffee house holds Valentine for AIDS art auction

The Valentine for AIDS silent art auction at the Flying M coffee house in Boise runs through Sunday. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise coffee house has opened its doors to hundreds of artists in an effort to raise money for local residents living with HIV/AIDS.

Right now, Flying M is hosting its annual Valentine for AIDS silent art auction.

The money raised will go to benefit SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program) of Boise, which provides financial assistance for local people living with HIV/AIDS.

The silent auction will run through Sunday, Feb. 5. Last year, the event raised over $25,000.

(© 2017 KTVB)