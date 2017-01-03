Boise closes ponds at city parks over safety concerns

A frozen pond at DeMeyer Park in Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Dogs have died walking on partially frozen ponds, officials have raised concerns about people walking on them, and emergency responders have been training for pond rescues.

Now, Boise officials have taken another step over safety concerns about pond ice.

On Tuesday, the city announced that ponds at all city parks are off-limits to walking or skating.

They'll remain closed indefinitely because of unsafe conditions.

RELATED: Emergency crews brave icy waters for rescue training

“Our primary concern is that any recreational use of the ice on a park pond at this time will create a very unsafe, dangerous situation,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

The department reminds park users to be careful with their pets near ice-covered ponds. Officials said there have been five incidents this season where dogs have fallen through ice at park ponds, and that two of them died.

RELATED: St. Luke's nurse rescues dogs from icy pond

Someone who enters a closed pond could be cited with a misdemeanor - which carries potential maximum penalties of a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in jail.

The city, however, said the more likely enforcement would be education and warnings.

Fishing from pond banks is still allowed.

Copyright 2016 KTVB