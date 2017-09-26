Boise closer to finalizing mixed-use stadium

A rendering of the proposed downtown stadium.

BOISE - The idea of bringing a combined baseball and soccer stadium to downtown Boise has been on the city's radar for years and today this possibility got a little more real.

Mayor Dave Bieter and the city council decided to move forward this afternoon with financial planning of the potential Boise Sports Park and mixed-use development plan after being presented a feasibility study.

This report is phase one of three in what needs to take place to make this project a reality.

Eleven acres along Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive are being proposed for a mixed-used stadium and a parking deck, multi-family housing and office and retail space.

Right now this land is owned by St. Luke's.

Developer Greenstone Properties hopes to purchase that land and laid out how this project is going to work if the city moves forward.

The stadium would seat anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 people, and would serve as an updated facility for the Boise Hawks, a place for Boise State's men's and women's soccer teams to play, and home to a professional soccer team the city hopes to attract.

The stadium, combined with 300 residential units, 700 parking spaces and 150,000 square feet of space office space and 60,000 square feet in retail space would be around a $150 million investment.

So the big question, whose going to pay for this and what's the return investment to the city?

“The stadium will be paid for both thru the rent so the rent that the soccer team pays and the rent the baseball team plays and the rent potentially Boise state would pay is a component. And then the incremental ad valorem monies would be coming from the private real estate development within the tif district and those monies become revenue to pay those bonds off,” says Chris Schoen, Managing Partner with Greenstone Properties.

If the project goes as planned, the stadium is expected to open its doors in 2020.

There are several opportunities for the public to learn more and weigh in, the city is hosting three open houses:

10/5/17 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Boise Centre on the Grove

10/10/17 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Payette Brewing

10/16/17 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at City Hall Lobby

