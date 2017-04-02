Boise City Council to vote on extending state of emergency

Flooding near Five Mile Road (Photo: Val Iorga/KTVB First Person)

BOISE - The Boise City Council will vote Tuesday on whether or not to extend the seven day state of emergency, declared on Friday by Mayor Dave Bieter.

The declaration was issued after the Boise River began flowing over 8,000 cfs (cubic feet per second).

RELATED: Boise Mayor: Stay away from Boise River, Greenbelt

Several sections of the greenbelt have already been closed off to the public for safety reasons.

Both Ada County and the City of Eagle have each declared a state of emergency because of the flooding, which is expected to continue for the next two months.

RELATED: Safety concerns prompt removal of bridge over the Boise River

© 2017 KTVB-TV