Boise City Council approves measure to fix foothills levy mistake

The Boise foothills (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise City Council has approved a measure to correct the city's failure to collect half of the $10 million in property taxes for the 2015 "open space and clean water" foothills levy - all due to a clerical error.

On Tuesday night, the City Council approved a ballot measure for the November 7 election.

The measure will ask voters for an amendment to the levy, so that the city can collect the the revenue in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 - rather than fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

More than 74 percent of voters approved the original levy in 2015.

The city has also begun a series of protective measures to make sure a clerical error of this kind does not happen again.

