Boise business looks to bounce back after Quinn's Pond closure

BOISE - A few days ago, the beach at Quinn's Pond looked very different.

"It's usually really crazy especially on a hot summer day like this," said Anna George, a manager at Idaho River Sports.

It was empty and closed to the public after E. coli testing by city staff showed high levels of the bacteria in both Quinn's and Esther Simplot Park ponds.

"I was just shocked," said Boise resident Denesha Willis. "That's not okay."

New DNA results point to three main causes of fecal bacteria in the ponds; dog, goose and human feces.

MORE: DNA tests reveal sources of E. coli contamination in Boise ponds

"We swam here the Sunday before they closed it so it kind of freaked me out a little bit," said Victoria Robinson.

Quinn's pond has since been reopened. But the closure for more than a week during peak season, not only halted summer plans, it's also impacted a local business.

The closure of Quinn's Pond was a problem for local busineses that rely on summer recreation there. (Photo: KTVB)

For businesses like Idaho River Sports, an empty beach means an empty store.

"There's a ton of people that are out enjoying it so we were disappointed when we found out the results," said George. "It's usually packed. People are just lined up at the beach constantly, we have a line out the door for rentals."

It also means a dip in sales during of the typically busy times of the summer.

"It's picking up now that it's back open," George said. "We're super excited to see people out there back in the clean water so that's exciting for us but it did slow down for us quite a bit."

Since Quinn's Pond was deemed safe last week by city officials, more people have started to walk through the doors at Idaho River Sports.

"There's more renters than there were yesterday so I think it's just going to keep building day after day when people realize it's safe to go back in the pond," George says.

People were out in force enjoying Quinn's Pond, which reopened on Friday after an E. coli contamination. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

Although Quinn's Pond has reopened, the ponds at Esther Simplot Park remain closed because test results continue to show E. coli bacteria levels above state water quality standards for recreation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV