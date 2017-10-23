Boise breaks ground on new city park

Boise city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new Franklin Park. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - A groundbreaking ceremony took place today at the future site of Franklin Park in Boise.

The 3-acre park will be located at the intersection of Franklin Road and Orchard Street.

The first phase of construction will include parking, sidewalks, irrigation systems, turf and trees.

Future amenities will include a restroom, playground and shelters.

Members of the Central Bench Neighborhood Association, Mayor Dave Bieter and Boise Parks and Recreation attended the event.





"It's awesome, it's awesome not only to fill this vacant lot with a beautiful green park, but also it allows us an opportunity to add another park location to the area, specifically the Central Bench area where we have a lacking of park space, so this adds to that portfolio,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “It's a park that surrounded very tightly by neighborhoods so there'll be a lot of walk up opportunities for those who live nearby, so really it’s a big win all the way around for the city."

The city plans to open the park by late spring or early summer. Construction is expected to being with the next 40 days.

