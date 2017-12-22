Boise-bound United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Texas

A United Airlines flight bound for Boise was forced to make an emergency landing in Texas after smoke filled the cabin. (Photo: KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A United Airlines flight from Houston to Boise was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in College Station, Texas, Thursday evening.

The College Station Fire Department says the Boeing 737 was on its way to Boise when, at about 6:30 p.m., smoke was reported in the cabin.

The plane landed without incident and all 80 passengers were evacuated to the airport terminal. No injuries were reported.

According to the Boise Airport's website, United Flight 6266 from Houston was diverted. The passengers ultimately landed in Boise at 2:43 a.m. Friday.

We caught up with them this morning, and one exhausted passenger told us “it was a flight from hell”, another told us “We took the scenic route”.

The cause of the smoke is still unknown at this time.

