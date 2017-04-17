Boise Bicycle Project to hold expansion party Friday

The Boise Bicycle Project is expanding their space. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise Bicycle Project is getting ready for the grand opening of their new space.

They have been working on the 2,000 square foot expansion for over a year and will hold a big celebration on Friday to unveil it to the public.

The new space will allow the BBP to loan out space for community events and have more space to work on the bikes and serve more people.

“We're hoping to donate over 750 more bikes to kids who are in their teens 12 to 18,” said development director Kelly McDonnell. “Over 1,000 more bikes to adults this year as well, and impact more than 3,000 people in our community through DIY learning and hands on mechanic’s skills.”

The Boise Bicycle Project's expansion party is this Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 pm. There will be a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. followed by tours, food and drinks. Admission is free and the event is kid-friendly.

