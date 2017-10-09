Boise Airport offering TSA Precheck program

Travelers go through the TSA's Precheck security checkpoint at the Boise Airport. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - If you want to speed things up the next time you have to fly out of the Boise Airport, now is your opportunity.

This week only, the airport is enrolling flyers in its popular TSA Precheck program that works nationwide.

To sign-up you have to have an ID and get fingerprinted. It costs $85.

Once you're enrolled, you'll be able to go into the Precheck line the next time you're flying out, which is often quicker and shorter.

The enrollment center is on the first floor near baggage claim carousel #1. It will be open all week.

The hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, the hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

