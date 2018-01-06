Bogus scales back operations; skiers still hit the mountain

(Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE - The recent warmup is leaving skiers and snowboarders a little on edge, especially since it forced Bogus Basin to temporarily scale back operations.

This is less than two weeks after opening day.

"We will have about 20 runs that are open right off the lifts right now," said Susan Saad, Director of Community Relations. "We still have lifts that are operating on all sides of the mountain. We have the Pine Creek lift running on the backside and then the Deer Point (Express) running on the front, as well as, the Coach running for lessons."

In the meantime, the cost of an adult day lift ticket has been reduced from $62 to $39. Ski and snowboard lessons will continue as scheduled. The lodge, tubing hill and the new mountain coaster are all still open.

But skiers said the open runs still weren't ideal.

"A lot of dirt patches. Just pretty bad conditions," said Quaid Schellhaas. "I was actually skiing on Upper Paradise, and it wasn't groomed. It had OK snow. Pretty icy at some points."

Even with the challenge, the conditions aren't keeping people away.

"Blue skies, sunshine, people are happy up there," Saad said. "The mountain is still open. We are looking forward to having more snow, but know that people are having fun as they come up there."

© 2018 KTVB-TV