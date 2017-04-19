Bogus Basin will reopen for final bonus weekend

Bogus Basin officially closed for the winter season on Sunday, capping off one of its best years to date. The ski area saw records in both revenue and season pass sales. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BOISE -- After a monumental snow year, the folks at Bogus Basin aren't ready to let winter go quite yet.

The mountain will reopen to skiers and snowboarders Saturday and Sunday (April 22 - April 23) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Just the Superior chairlift, which accesses advanced intermediate and expert terrain only, will be open, Bogus officials say. Pioneer Lodge and the rental shop will also be open, although the ski school and retail shop will remain closed.

Live music will play at the Pioneer Lodge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The announcement comes in the wake of an unusually abundant snow year that propelled Bogus to a record season. Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson said the mountain got nearly 300 inches of snow over the season.

Currently, the mountain has 60 inches of snow at the base. Visit Bogus Basin's website for conditions and more information.

