Bogus Basin to remain open through April 16

Bogus Basin (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB, KTVB)

BOISE—Bogus Basin announced Friday that it will remain open seven days a week through Sunday, April 16.

Because of the expected 4-6 inches of snow in the forecast, the resort's 60-inch base and cooler temperatures expected this week, skiers and snowboarders have at least another week to hit the slopes.

"Given the forecast and conditions, we feel that keeping the mountain open throughout the week for our season pass holders and guests is the right decision to make." said Brad Wilson, general manager. "Spring weather has been especially favorable for Bogus Basin this year, and we are fortunate to be the only ski area in southwestern Idaho that will remain open throughout the week."

Both the Simplot and Pioneer lodges will remain open for full food and beverage service through April 16.

Operating hours will remain 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Nordic Center has closed for the season, and trail access is now free. The tubing hill is closed for the season.

For more information on Bogus Basin’s hours and upcoming events, visit their website.

