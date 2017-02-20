Bogus Basin season pass sales kick-off

Bogus Basin has started selling season passes for next ski season. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The end of winter is not in sight for Bogus Basin, and between the season pass sale and a few weeks left before the planned closing date, there’s still a lot of excitement on the ski hill.

“It's just been a phenomenal year,” Bogus Basin Director of Development Susan Saad said. “It's so fun to see people up there, families, individuals having a great time enjoying the snow, enjoying what we have right here in our own backyard."

Bogus Basin has an above average amount of snow. There’s a 70-inch base. Typically, this time of year, it’s about 60 inches. And Bogus plans to be open through mid-April.

"Last season, we were open until April 17. We have had a couple years of great snow, and as long as we have enough snow we have folks coming up, we're happy to be able to provide the opportunity for them to come up and enjoy the mountain," Saad said.

Bogus Basin’s annual President’s Day Season Pass sale kicked off Monday.

"Lots of people in our lobby, lots of people on the phone and online to purchase their annual season pass," Saad said.

The sale runs through Feb. 26. People can buy their pass for next season and use it for the rest of this one.

"We appreciate our season pass holders they truly are the backbone of our organization, and so we have more than 20,000 pass holders at Bogus Basin," Saad said.

Tamarack and Brundage also kicked off season pass sales Monday. Tamarack's runs through Mar. 6 and Brundage’s runs through Mar. 7.

