Bogus Basin scales back operations until more snow arrives

The Glade Runner coaster, which uses gravity to send passengers along 4,330 feet of track, is the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest featuring dips, turns and two 360-degree circles. (Photo: Dean Johnson / KTVB)

BOISE - Bogus Basin will temporarily scale back some of its alpine operations because of a lack of snow, the recreation area announced Thursday.

Starting on Friday, Bogus will run only the Deerpoint, Pine Creek and Coach lifts, in addition to the three base area conveyor lifts.

The amount of groomed terrain is limited, officials said. Guests are encouraged to ski and snowboard with caution as unmarked obstacles exist on all terrain.

“The forecast for next week is favorable and we will enjoy full operations as soon as conditions allow,” Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson said in a statement.

The recreation area opened for top-to-bottom skiing on Dec. 26, after it got a big helping of snow.

The cost of an adult day lift ticket has been reduced to $39.

RELATED: Bogus Basin celebrates New Year's Day with fireworks

Ski and snowboard lessons will continue as scheduled.

The Nordic Lodge will remain open, as well as the tubing hill and the new mountain coaster.

© 2018 KTVB-TV