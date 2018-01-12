KTVB
Bogus Basin reopens after snowfall

KTVB , KTVB 9:28 AM. MST January 12, 2018

BOISE -- After a slow start to the ski season, Bogus Basin will be open Friday, thanks to a storm that dropped about four inches of new snow on the mountain. 

Bogus Basin opened in December, but was forced to scale back operations after disappointing amounts of snowfall. 

The mountain will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, officials said, warning that limited terrain and early season conditions still exist.

Deerpoint, Coach, Pinecreek, and surface lifts in the base area will be running Friday, along with the Glade Runner mountain coaster. Simplot Lodge will also be open with full food and beverage service, while the Pioneer Lodge will be open for restrooms and locker rooms only.

Bogus previously said they hope to return to seven-days-a-week operations starting Friday. More storms are expected to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the mountains beginning in the middle of next week. 

