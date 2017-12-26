Bogus Basin (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE -- Residents looking for more ways to enjoy the snow dumped across the Treasure Valley are in luck.

Bogus Basin announced on Christmas Day that the mountain will open for top-to-bottom skiing Tuesday morning. Hours of operation will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with half-day pricing beginning at 1 p.m.

Open chairlifts include Morning Star, Superior Express, Bitterroot and Pine Creek Express, with limited grooming. More snow is needed to open the Deerpoint and Showcase lifts, Bogus officials said.

The newly-opened area includes 59 total trails, 45 alpine trails and 14 nordic trails, officials said.

General Manager Brad Wilson said he is optimistic the full mountain will open soon, as more snow piles up.

"We are excited about getting more of the mountain open during the holiday season, and the forecast is calling for more storms," he said in a release. "We're eager to get the entire mountain fully up and running and are closely monitoring the conditions and weather."

The Pioneer Lodge is open for the season, with food and beverage service.

Bogus Basin's brand-new mountain coaster, featuring 4,330 feet of track, is also open to riders between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow we are opening top to bottom! Big ups to all the staff that hustled on Christmas Day to pull this off 👌🏼 59 total trails, 45 alpine trails, 14 nordic trails, and chairs 2,3,5,6,7❗️ Happy Holidays from the Bogus Basin Fam 😘💕❤️ • #FreshLocalFun pic.twitter.com/L9cXSyeuX9 — Bogus Basin (@BOGUSBASIN) December 26, 2017

