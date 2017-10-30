Bogus Basin mountain coaster to open within weeks

Bogus Basin is looking to become a destination for summer recreation. This summer it has added biking trails, a rock climbing wall, a gem-panning station, BMX skills park, and summer tubing. Bogus is also making progress on its mountain coaster. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE COUNTY -- Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson says it's the number one question he gets: "When will the new mountain coaster open for riders?"

His answer to that question is between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"Well before Christmas," said Wilson during his appearance Sunday morning on KTVB's Viewpoint program. "I mean we would love to be open over the Thanksgiving holiday, but we're sure not putting that on paper yet, but very soon it will be open."

The mountain recreation area in Boise County originally hoped to open the highly-anticipated "Glade Runner" Mountain Coaster in late summer. Wilson said each mountain coaster like this one is designed on sight, and it simply took longer than expected to overcome the construction challenges of this unique setting.

Construction is coming along. Wilson said the new attraction has been test ridden. He added that it will be well worth the wait for riders who will experience a lot of speed and a lot of G-Force around the corners.

"There's two corkscrews, over 360-degree turns," said Wilson. "There's ups and downs and bank turns."

In a news release from Bogus Basin, the mountain coaster is described as a 4,100-foot gravity-driven ride with bobsled-like cars. It will operate in both winter and summer. The coaster will load near the front entrance to Simplot Lodge and wind its way up through the trees toward Pioneer Lodge before returning on a downhill track to the base area.

Wilson said another cool thing is that the riders will actually control their own speed.

Other improvements on the mountain for this winter season include a larger area for beginning skiers and snowboarders, a larger drop-off area, a new conveyor lift at the tubing hill that managers say will reduce lines and double capacity and a 12,000 square foot heated plaza area outside the lodge that will have new furniture and gas fire pits. Construction is also underway on the Double R Ranch BBQ & Smokehouse. It will be a permanent outdoor food kiosk featuring smoked meats and a full bar.

Bogus Basin has invested $5 million in improvements over the last several months. Wilson said back to back great snow years have allowed the nonprofit recreation area to pay for the improvements.

Viewpoint airs Sunday mornings at 6:30 on KTVB.



© 2017 KTVB-TV