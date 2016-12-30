Bogus Basin celebrating 75th anniversary

BOISE - Bogus Basin is ready to launch its year-long 75th anniversary celebration this weekend.
Starting Sunday, January 1st, a lot of activities and events will be held on the mountain.
Planned highlights include a torchlight parade and a fireworks show on Sunday.
Additional 75th spotlight events are planned throughout the year, including a July 1st summer celebration, and a birthday party on December 20, 2017.
The party begins at 9 a.m. Sunday when the mountain opens and will end with the fireworks show at 7 p.m.
