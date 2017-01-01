Bogus Basin celebrating 75 years in 2017

A big crowd showed up at Bogus Basin on New Year's Day. 2017 marks the 75 anniversary of the ski area. (Photo: Dean Johnson / KTVB)

BOISE - Thousands of skiers and snowboarders flocked to Bogus Basin on Sunday to not only enjoy the fresh snow, but also celebrate the 75th anniversary of the mountain.

Since 1942, skiers have been going to the ski area that overlooks the Treasure Valley. Back then there was just a few rope tows and a T-bar lift. Today, it has grown into the nation's largest nonprofit recreation area.

"Big day (back in 1942) might have been 600 people or a few more. Now, 7,000 is a big day," Bogus Basin ski patroller Omar Fricke said.

Fricke has worked up at Bogus for 59 of those 75 years.

"When you’re up here and the sun is shining and you're looking down at the inversion, that's one thing that brings you back," he said.

The mountain is named after a couple swindlers who used the area as a hideout in the 1860's to manufacture fake gold. The ski area also would have opened a year earlier had it not been for World War II.

"It was really the vision of local community leaders and created for the community by the community," said Bogus Basin spokesperson Susan Saad. "These 2,500 acres were cleared entirely by volunteers back in the late 30's and 40's."

In honor of area's 75th anniversary, skiers and snowboarders were encouraged to see the whole mountain with the 360 degree mountain tour - a game where they punched a card at the base of all Bogus Basin lifts. Once completed guests received a 75th anniversary commemorative goggle wipe.

Snow enthusiasts were also invited to a torch light parade and a fireworks show. It's just the start of a number of events leading up to the mountain's birthday on December 20, 2017.

"Were gearing up for a future that will look big and different," said Saad. "Year around development plans, summer development plans. We are preparing to move forward with that and this great season is going to help us be able to do that."

