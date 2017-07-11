Mark Rose (Photo: Meridian police)

NAMPA -- The family of a missing Meridian man has been desperate for an answer since he disappeared on his way to work in April.

After nearly three months of searching, they finally have it.

The body of 55-year-old Mark Rose was discovered Sunday in the Boise River, his sister Sherri Schruder confirmed to KTVB Tuesday morning.

"We just had to keep on believing that he would turn up," she said. "I just didn't want it to be like this."

Rose had been reported missing after he failed to show up to work at Tom Scott Motors in Nampa April 24. His gray Chevrolet pickup was found the same day, parked at a sportsman's access next to the Boise River at Midland Boulevard.

Schruder said Rose's body was discovered about a half mile downstream from the pickup, snagged under brush in the river.

MORE: Police searching for missing Meridian man

The remains were discovered by members of Rose's wife's church, who had been helping in the search. Schruder said searchers had previously combed the area from the air with drones and a helicopter, but it was not until the Boise River's high water receded that Rose was found.

The body was identified as the missing man on Monday, but an autopsy has not yet revealed how he died, Schruder said.

Schruder described Rose as "the most amazing brother, husband, father, grandfather in the whole world." He and his wife Tammie had been married for 29 years.

"I just can't say enough good things about him, he was just the best of the best," she said.

The family is working to plan a service for Rose, along with a celebration of his life.

Despite her grief, Schruder said she is relieved to finally know what happened to her brother.

"At least we have some kind of closure now," she said. "I was afraid we were going to go on for years not knowing."

© 2017 KTVB-TV