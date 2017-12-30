Body found near Diversion Dam

Newsfile image of Diversion Dam rock slide. (Photo: KTVB)

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating after kayakers found a body Saturday afternoon near Diversion Dam off of Highway 21.

The body, which appears to be that of a deceased male, was discovered at about 2:45 p.m., about 100 yards east of the dam, the sheriff's office said.

The deceased man's belongings were found nearby, along the Greenbelt.

The sheriff's office said it appears the man died several days ago. His identity has not yet been released.

Kayakers discovered a body along the Greenbelt near the diversion dam off Hwy 21 late this afternoon. It appears to be an adult male. Detectives found no obvious signs of foul play. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) December 31, 2017

