Body found in Nampa creek identified as missing teen

NAMPA - A body found in a Nampa creek Wednesday has been tentatively identified as a teenager who went missing back in October, police said Thursday afternoon.

Nampa Police say they believe the body was that of 18-year-old Sage Thompson.

Thompson was reported missing last October, after he was last seen on Garrity Boulevard near Lakeview Park. His body was pulled from Mason Creek near the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue North Wednesday morning.

Police say the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death are under investigation.

A cause of death has not been released.

