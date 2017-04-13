BoDo complex on the market for $30 million

The BoDo complex at 8th and Broad streets is on the market. (Photo: Mary Lienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - A prime piece of Boise real estate is on sale for a cool $30 million.

The BoDo complex at 8th and Broad streets is on the market.

That includes the downtown Edwards theater, P.F. Chang's, Office Depot and several other businesses.

The broker who is working to sell the complex says the complex owner's loan is maturing so it's a good time to sell - especially with all the growth going on in downtown Boise right now.

"Think about all the capital coming to downtown Boise. Clay Anderson, an investment banker with Colliers International said. "You go two new hotels here, 159-unit apartment complex right behind us. There's another condo project down this way.

"The library block is looking to be redeveloped, all the new momentum up on 8th Street. It's exciting to see all this capital in downtown."

The change in ownership will not affect the shops and restaurants in BoDo.

