Racers, including Olympian, take to Eagle track for state BMX championship

BMX racers compete during the final day of the Idaho State BMX Championship at Eagle Park BMX. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

EAGLE - More than 100 racers from across Idaho flocked to Eagle this weekend for the Idaho State BMX Championship.

Sunday was the final day of competition, and the main event featured a high-profile competitor: Jeff Upshaw, an elite men's pro with USA Cycling, and a member of the USA Olympic team.

"I've been able to travel the world and meet some great people while riding a bike and doing what I love," Upshaw said.

Eagle Park BMX was chosen to host the state championship for the second year in a row. USA BMX ranks each state track and Eagle Park BMX earned the win.

"This track here has everything you need,” Upshaw said. “It has a really great starting hill, great turns, really good rhythm section and a really, really great volunteer base so it is a perfect track to come and ride."

Upshaw has a long history with BMX. He’s been riding for more than 20 years, and he even went to Rio to compete in the Olympics last summer.

"[It was] one of my highest accomplishments and wherever I go there's great people in this sport," he said.

Riders of all ages - from two to 60 years old - competed this weekend, which is something Upshaw loves to see.

"I was once that kid,” he said. “It reminds me of why I started doing this sport and why I continue to do it. It's a family oriented sport. It's really fun. And we all enjoy the same track, from professionals to very little kids that are two and three years old that are starting out, so seeing them ride reminds me why I started."

